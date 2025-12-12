Previous
Scene from a Sci-Fi movie? by helstor365
Photo 549

Scene from a Sci-Fi movie?

Nah, just another shot from the bike/pedestrian tunnel :-)
12th December 2025 12th Dec 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
Christopher Cox ace
That really does have a sci-fi feel
December 12th, 2025  
