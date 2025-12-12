Sign up
Previous
Photo 549
Scene from a Sci-Fi movie?
Nah, just another shot from the bike/pedestrian tunnel :-)
12th December 2025
12th Dec 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
12th December 2025 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bike
,
tunnel
,
pedestrian
Christopher Cox
ace
That really does have a sci-fi feel
December 12th, 2025
