Previous
Photo 552
Spectacular sunrise this morning
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2461
photos
97
followers
33
following
545
546
547
548
549
550
551
552
80
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
552
1829
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
23rd December 2025 9:16am
Tags
sunrise
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Flott!
December 23rd, 2025
FunnyFace
Wow, truly looks like fire.
December 23rd, 2025
