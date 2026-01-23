Sign up
Previous
Photo 561
Cold, cool, warm
or ice, shadow, sunlight
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2509
photos
98
followers
33
following
153% complete
View this month »
554
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
Latest from all albums
1856
559
1857
560
1858
1859
561
1860
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
23rd January 2026 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pine
,
trees
,
pine trees
