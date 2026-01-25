Sign up
Previous
Photo 563
Rusty chains and shackle
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
0
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2513
photos
98
followers
33
following
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
563
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Extras
Camera
X-T20
Taken
25th January 2026 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chain
,
rust
,
shackle
