Tunnel art by helstor365
Tunnel art

26th January 2026

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Dorothy ace
Is this a painting or a view of the tunnels wall of stone? Whichever, it’s stunning.
January 26th, 2026  
