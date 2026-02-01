Previous
Skaters by helstor365
Photo 568

Skaters

The water level in this artificial dam is only 10 to 20cm so it freezes solid really quickly but lately it has been relatively cold so most lakes around Bergen are now safe to skate on.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact