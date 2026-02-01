Sign up
Previous
Photo 568
Skaters
The water level in this artificial dam is only 10 to 20cm so it freezes solid really quickly but lately it has been relatively cold so most lakes around Bergen are now safe to skate on.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Tags
skating
,
skaters
