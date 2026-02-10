Previous
Inside the boathouse by helstor365
Inside the boathouse

This is the run down boat house that I keep taking photos of...

https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2023-09-16

Because lakes are frozen here now I can get photos from angles I don't have access too at other times
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
How fabulous that you can now go exploring, beautiful capture of the boat and all the textures. I love your other shot too.
February 10th, 2026  
