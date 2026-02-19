Previous
Mesnali pano by helstor365
Photo 581

Mesnali pano

Taken with the panorama function on the phone. Image quality is really bad, but viewed small like this it gives a good impression of the landscape.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact