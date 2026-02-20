Sign up
Previous
Photo 582
The tiger is loose!
A phone snap from Oslo. We left Montebello at 1PM on Thursday, took the bus to Lillehammer, then train to Oslo, then a 4 hour wait for the sleep-over train to Bergen and we arrived home around 7AM today :-)
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2562
photos
98
followers
33
following
159% complete
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
582
579
1885
580
1886
1887
581
582
1888
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
moto g54 5G
Taken
19th February 2026 5:55pm
Tags
tiger
,
oslo
Corinne C
ace
Great street capture. It looks so real!
February 20th, 2026
