The tiger is loose! by helstor365
Photo 582

The tiger is loose!

A phone snap from Oslo. We left Montebello at 1PM on Thursday, took the bus to Lillehammer, then train to Oslo, then a 4 hour wait for the sleep-over train to Bergen and we arrived home around 7AM today :-)
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Corinne C ace
Great street capture. It looks so real!
February 20th, 2026  
