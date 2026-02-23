Sign up
Previous
Photo 585
Snow
Another one from yesterday. I liked the houses and snow on the trees on the hillside
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2570
photos
98
followers
33
following
160% complete
578
579
580
581
582
583
584
585
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
E-PL7
Taken
22nd February 2026 12:06pm
Tags
korskirkealmenningen
Corinne C
ace
This is a fabulous shot. I love the contrast between the warm colors of the houses and the grey of the street and background trees.
February 23rd, 2026
