Snow by helstor365
Photo 585

Snow

Another one from yesterday. I liked the houses and snow on the trees on the hillside
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
This is a fabulous shot. I love the contrast between the warm colors of the houses and the grey of the street and background trees.
February 23rd, 2026  
