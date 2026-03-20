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Lichen on the rocks by helstor365
Photo 593

Lichen on the rocks

20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Krista Marson
Nature's art
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Diana ace
Fabulous abstract and tones.
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