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Photo 597
Concrete
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Canon EOS M5
Taken
26th March 2026 12:11pm
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