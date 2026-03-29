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Photo 599
Illumination
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Canon EOS M6
Taken
29th March 2026 11:30am
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