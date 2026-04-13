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Previous
Photo 608
Legacy of the fjords
Cool catamaran.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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DC-GX9
Taken
13th April 2026 7:55am
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