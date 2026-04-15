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My neck of the woods by helstor365
Photo 609

My neck of the woods

The lake was a lot bigger when we moved here in the late 60s. I live in the bright pink apartment building in the upper right corner of the photo
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Julie Duncan ace
Quite a view!
April 15th, 2026  
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