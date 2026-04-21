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Previous
Photo 613
Balcony wildlife :-)
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st April 2026 10:07pm
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LManning (Laura)
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Awesome closeup!
April 21st, 2026
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