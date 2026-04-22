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Previous
Photo 614
Plan B (Pink sunset edition)
I haven't done a Plan B shot in a while but I couldn't resist taking a shot of the pink sky this evening
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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NIKON Z 5
Taken
22nd April 2026 8:25pm
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