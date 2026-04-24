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Previous
Photo 615
Super ultra wide test shot :-)
Taken with a manual focus 7.5mm fish eye lens. This lens on an APS-C camera is equivalent to using a 12mm lens on a full frame camera. It is so wide I have to be careful not to get my fingers in the frame :-)
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Helge E. Storheim
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@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Canon EOS M5
Taken
24th April 2026 3:16pm
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fish eye
Diana
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It sure shows a lot!
April 24th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Good shot
April 24th, 2026
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