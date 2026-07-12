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Photo 654
None shall pass :-)
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Helge E. Storheim
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@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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12th July 2026 11:33am
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