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Honey bee by helstor365
Photo 661

Honey bee

Spotted this one sitting motionless on our bedroom window this morning. It is not often you get the "bottom up" view of what I thought was a wasp so I decided to try to take some photos of it.

After I had edited this photo I ran it through an online bug identifier and turned out it was a honey bee.

Once I learned that I felt sorry for the little bee. It was clearly not doing well not having moved at all in over 15 minutes. I made some sugar water, opened the window and used a pipette to place a few drops close to it.

It started moving immediately moving from droplet to droplet sucking up the "nectar" as it went along and it flew away a few minutes later.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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