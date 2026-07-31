Honey bee

Spotted this one sitting motionless on our bedroom window this morning. It is not often you get the "bottom up" view of what I thought was a wasp so I decided to try to take some photos of it.



After I had edited this photo I ran it through an online bug identifier and turned out it was a honey bee.



Once I learned that I felt sorry for the little bee. It was clearly not doing well not having moved at all in over 15 minutes. I made some sugar water, opened the window and used a pipette to place a few drops close to it.



It started moving immediately moving from droplet to droplet sucking up the "nectar" as it went along and it flew away a few minutes later.

