Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 664
Nice place :-)
I came across this scene while walking to my photo location yesterday.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2844
photos
98
followers
32
following
181% complete
View this month »
657
658
659
660
661
662
663
664
Latest from all albums
2049
2050
662
2051
663
2052
664
2053
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
3rd August 2026 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
houses
,
pond
,
hop
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close