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Scruffy selfie by helstor365
Photo 665

Scruffy selfie

5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Ole Kristian Valle ace
Hyggelig å se deg ordentlig :)
Jeg har en ekstra barberhøvel om du skulle trenge en ;)
August 5th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such a handsome guy too lazy to shave ;-) I like it though.
August 5th, 2026  
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