Previous
9 / 365
Abandoned shopping cart
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
cart
,
abandoned
,
shopping cart
,
abandoned carts
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot. It really irritates me when I see the disrespect for other peoples property.
October 30th, 2024
