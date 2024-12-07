Sign up
Previous
13 / 365
ICM... or is it?
A composite of 2 photos. 1 normal shot of the trees and 1 ICM shot merged in Photoshop.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Album
Experiments, Lo-Fi and the mundane
Taken
7th December 2024 4:08pm
Tags
icm
moni kozi
Holy baloney!!!!
December 8th, 2024
Christopher Cox
ace
This is fantastic! Very creative
December 8th, 2024
