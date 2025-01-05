Sign up
Previous
18 / 365
Clearing snow off the roof of the house
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
4
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1908
photos
92
followers
35
following
4% complete
View this month »
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
norway
Dorothy
ace
That’s a lot of snow! Do home owners do this or can you hire it done?
January 5th, 2025
moni kozi
Astonishing quantities of snow.
We used to have that much snow. Not any longer...
January 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
goodness that sure is a lot! Fabulous capture and pop of colour.
January 5th, 2025
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Dere har fått store mengder ser jeg. Her er det bare noen få cm enda, men de lover at det skal komme mer mandag :(
January 5th, 2025
We used to have that much snow. Not any longer...