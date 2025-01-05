Previous
Clearing snow off the roof of the house by helstor365
Clearing snow off the roof of the house

5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Dorothy ace
That’s a lot of snow! Do home owners do this or can you hire it done?
January 5th, 2025  
moni kozi
Astonishing quantities of snow.
We used to have that much snow. Not any longer...
January 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
goodness that sure is a lot! Fabulous capture and pop of colour.
January 5th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Dere har fått store mengder ser jeg. Her er det bare noen få cm enda, men de lover at det skal komme mer mandag :(
January 5th, 2025  
