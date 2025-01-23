Sign up
Previous
22 / 365
A frosty, rusty bolt
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1936
photos
95
followers
35
following
6% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Experiments, Lo-Fi and the mundane
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
23rd January 2025 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
This is gorgeous!
January 23rd, 2025
