Previous
A frosty, rusty bolt by helstor365
22 / 365

A frosty, rusty bolt

23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 2
  • 1
  • 1
  • Experiments, Lo-Fi and the mundane
  • DC-G90
  • 23rd January 2025 11:38am
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Casablanca ace
This is gorgeous!
January 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact