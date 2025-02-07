Previous
Maybe I should save this one for Halloween by helstor365
27 / 365

Maybe I should save this one for Halloween

Something I found in the window of a local school. Hope it's not a former student.... :-)
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact