Previous
No longer fit for purpose by helstor365
30 / 365

No longer fit for purpose

And it looks angry :-)
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
8% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 3
  • Experiments, Lo-Fi, weird stuff and the mundane
  • DC-G90
  • 4th March 2025 10:05am
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact