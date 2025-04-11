Sign up
Previous
34 / 365
Trophy? :-)
Spotted in the children's playroom in a doctor's office.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Experiments, Lo-Fi, weird stuff and the mundane
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
11th April 2025 12:06pm
Tags
elephant
,
trophy
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Brilliant!
April 11th, 2025
