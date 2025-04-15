Sign up
Previous
35 / 365
Is anyone missing a hat?
I know where it is :-)
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana
ace
Great find and shot.
April 15th, 2025
Sylvia du Toit
Love this.
April 15th, 2025
