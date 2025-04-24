Previous
Toy camera selfie by helstor365
36 / 365

Toy camera selfie

A scanned copy of the print from my new camera. Images are printed on rolls of thermal receipt paper.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andy Oz ace
Wow, that's much better quality than I was expecting!
I had no idea you could get that much tonal variation from a thermal printer.
April 24th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
That's pretty good
April 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact