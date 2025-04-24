Sign up
Previous
36 / 365
Toy camera selfie
A scanned copy of the print from my new camera. Images are printed on rolls of thermal receipt paper.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2089
photos
98
followers
35
following
9% complete
View this month »
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Latest from all albums
1583
465
1584
466
1585
1586
36
467
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Experiments, Lo-Fi, weird stuff and the mundane
Camera
CanoScan 9000F
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
toy camera
,
selfy
Andy Oz
ace
Wow, that's much better quality than I was expecting!
I had no idea you could get that much tonal variation from a thermal printer.
April 24th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
That's pretty good
April 24th, 2025
