Rabbit by helstor365
40 / 365

Rabbit

Along the Light Rail tracks there are some sculptures/art installations.This rabbit is one of them. I'm 176cm and it is as tall as me.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a lovely find and shot, that sure is a big one!
May 4th, 2025  
