Previous
44 / 365
Dandelion seed head
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Album
Experiments, Lo-Fi, weird stuff and the mundane
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
15th May 2025 2:46pm
Tags
dandelion
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
May 15th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Simplen and beautiful
May 15th, 2025
