Previous
Stranger things by helstor365
47 / 365

Stranger things

Or maybe a camping chair is what has been missing from this spot all the time... :-)
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Julie Duncan ace
Looks like a lovely place to spend a few hours!
May 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact