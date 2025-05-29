Sign up
49 / 365
Zig-zag diagonal
29th May 2025
29th May 25
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
View this month »
Tags
weird
,
zig-zag
,
mundane
,
diagonal
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great halfer!
May 29th, 2025
