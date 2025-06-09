Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
52 / 365
Broken mirror selfie
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2170
photos
95
followers
34
following
14% complete
View this month »
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
Latest from all albums
50
1629
51
1630
486
1631
52
1632
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
Camera
Canon EOS 5D
Taken
9th June 2025 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mirror
,
selfie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close