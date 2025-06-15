Sign up
Previous
53 / 365
Manhole cover, cobble stones & blue bottle
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2179
photos
94
followers
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
15th June 2025 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bottle
,
manhole
