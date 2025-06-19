Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
54 / 365
Stairs with shadow
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2185
photos
94
followers
34
following
14% complete
View this month »
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Latest from all albums
53
1638
1639
489
1640
1641
54
1642
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
Camera
Canon EOS M
Taken
19th June 2025 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great lines and shadow play
June 19th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like this a lot.
June 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close