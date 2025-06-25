Previous
Troll with bad hair day by helstor365
Troll with bad hair day

I spotted him in the troll forest at Mount Fløyen :-)
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Dorothy ace
It’s a bit scary! But my hair is also!
June 25th, 2025  
Neil ace
!! I know the feeling !!
June 25th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love it!
June 25th, 2025  
