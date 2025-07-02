Previous
I didn't even know we had dinosaurs in Bergen :-) by helstor365
56 / 365

I didn't even know we had dinosaurs in Bergen :-)

2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fun capture
July 2nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Brilliant!
July 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact