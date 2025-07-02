Sign up
Previous
56 / 365
I didn't even know we had dinosaurs in Bergen :-)
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2204
photos
95
followers
34
following
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Album
Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
2nd July 2025 8:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinosaur
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun capture
July 2nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Brilliant!
July 2nd, 2025
