Phew.... by helstor365
Phew....

Not a good day for polar bear spotting :-)
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
Helge E. Storheim
Karen ace
Those sure are high temps for your part of the world. I hope the heatwave doesn't last for too long.
July 12th, 2025  
