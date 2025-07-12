Sign up
57 / 365
Phew....
Not a good day for polar bear spotting :-)
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
Camera
Canon EOS 100D
Taken
12th July 2025 7:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heatwave
,
45c
Karen
ace
Those sure are high temps for your part of the world. I hope the heatwave doesn't last for too long.
July 12th, 2025
