Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
63 / 365
Stuff I saw on my walk today
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2259
photos
97
followers
34
following
17% complete
View this month »
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Latest from all albums
1690
1691
502
1692
62
1693
63
1694
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
omwt-aug25
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close