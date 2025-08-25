Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
67 / 365
Don't go in there.....!
I replaced the sky in Luminar Neo. There was just a boring, pretty blue sky in the original photo. Didn't fit the house at all :-)
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2285
photos
96
followers
34
following
18% complete
View this month »
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
Latest from all albums
1705
1706
508
1707
1708
509
1709
67
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
Camera
X-T20
Taken
25th August 2025 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
moni kozi
Stunning result!
August 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Delightful
August 25th, 2025
Karen
ace
Excellent editing - suits the house completely! Wonderfully picturesque building, too.
August 25th, 2025
amyK
ace
Great image
August 25th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Fabulous editing
August 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close