Previous
This boot was made for walking by helstor365
68 / 365

This boot was made for walking

Today's strange find :-)
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 4
  • 1
  • Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
  • X-T20
  • 29th August 2025 11:21am
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
  • boot
Joan Robillard ace
Good find
August 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact