Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
68 / 365
This boot was made for walking
Today's strange find :-)
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2292
photos
96
followers
34
following
18% complete
View this month »
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
Latest from all albums
67
510
1710
511
1711
1712
68
1713
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
Camera
X-T20
Taken
29th August 2025 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boot
Joan Robillard
ace
Good find
August 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close