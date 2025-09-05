Sign up
Previous
70 / 365
Someone was in a hurry to get on the bus.... ;-)
Today's strange find
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
0
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2303
photos
97
followers
34
following
19% complete
View this month »
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Latest from all albums
69
1716
1717
1718
513
1719
70
1720
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
Camera
DC-GX800
Taken
5th September 2025 7:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoes
,
bus stop
