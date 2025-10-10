Previous
At least it is dry there... by helstor365
72 / 365

At least it is dry there...

Today's strange find
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
a fabulous find and capture.
October 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact