72 / 365
At least it is dry there...
Today's strange find
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
chair
,
pedestian underpass
Diana
ace
a fabulous find and capture.
October 10th, 2025
