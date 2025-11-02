Previous
The future's so bright I gotta wear shades by helstor365
77 / 365

The future's so bright I gotta wear shades

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6hWsYHRPZE
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Funny capture
November 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact