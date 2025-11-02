Sign up
77 / 365
The future's so bright I gotta wear shades
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6hWsYHRPZE
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2
1
Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
Canon EOS M50
2nd November 2025 10:10am
sunglasses
Joan Robillard
Funny capture
November 2nd, 2025
