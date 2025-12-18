Previous
Today's strange find by helstor365
80 / 365

Today's strange find

I have lots of questions :-)
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 2
  • Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
  • X-T20
  • 18th December 2025 11:53am
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact