Previous
Santa was here by helstor365
81 / 365

Santa was here

When there is no chimney you have to use a ladder :-)
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
He does not seem to have many gifts ;-)
December 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact