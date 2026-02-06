Sign up
90 / 365
Things with faces
I saw a fun FB group called "Things with faces" a while ago and I think I found one of those things today :-)
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2535
photos
99
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
6th February 2026 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
face
Corinne C
ace
Amazing face!
February 6th, 2026
