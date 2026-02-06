Previous
Things with faces by helstor365
90 / 365

Things with faces

I saw a fun FB group called "Things with faces" a while ago and I think I found one of those things today :-)
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 2
  • 1
  • 1
  • Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
  • DC-G90
  • 6th February 2026 2:51pm
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
  • face
Corinne C ace
Amazing face!
February 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact